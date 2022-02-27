Patricia Ann Simmons
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Simmons, 77, of Henderson will be at 11 am Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Zion Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 am until service time on Monday at the cemetery. Mrs. Simmons was born March 5, 1944 and passed away February 25, 2022.
