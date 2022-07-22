Patricia Burnsed McMichael Kirkpatrick Dumas
MARSHALL, TX — Patricia Burnsed McMichael Kirkpatrick Dumas, 88 passed July 16. She was born Nov 11, 1933. Services will be held at 11 AM Sat July 23, 2022 at Summit United Methodist Church w/Dr. Pat Day officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
