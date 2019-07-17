CARTHAGE, Graveside services are scheduled for Patricia Dianne Walker, 69, of Gary, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Gary Cemetery in Gary. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Walker was born September 2, 1949, and died July 15, 2019.
Patricia Dianne Walker
