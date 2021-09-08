Patricia Hall Campbell
CARTHAGE, TX — Patricia Louise Hall Campbell, 71 of Carthage, TX passed away September 5, 2021 in Carthage. Patricia Louise Hall was born July 20, 1950 in Carthage. Graveside service - 11:00 AM Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview with Rev. E.J. Adams officiating. Entombment will follow under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
