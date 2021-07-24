Patricia Ryan Keesee
LINDEN Services for Pat Keesee will be at the First Baptist Church in Linden on Tuesday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Linden Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. There will be a viewing Monday, July 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Linden, TX.
