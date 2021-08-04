Visitation will be from 5-7 pm at the Sullivan Funeral Home. A service to celebrate his life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX.
Patrick Neil Briggs
HARLETON, TX Patrick Neil Briggs was born May 12, 1955. His journey to Heaven began July 31, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at his home.
