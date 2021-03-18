Patty Lynn Pat Gibbs
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Mrs. Pat Gibbs, 78, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home with Bro. John DePresca and Bro. Buddy Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. till 10:00 a.m. prior to the service Friday.
