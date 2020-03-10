DALLAS Funeral services are scheduled for Paul Duncan, 54, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment, Duncan Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Duncan was born March 19, 1965, in Rusk County, and died March 6, 2020.
Paul Duncan
