Paul Lawrence James
LONGVIEW, TEXAS- Graveside services for Paul James are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Viewing will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Peoples funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. James was born February 1, 1957 and died December 27, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.