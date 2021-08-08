Paul Smith
TATUM Funeral services for Paul Smith, 84, Tatum, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Smith was born June 8, 1937 in Henderson and passed away August 6, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
