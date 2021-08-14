Paula J. Sholar
JOAQUIN, TX Paula J. Sholar, 60, of Joaquin, TX, passed away on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, 2021, in Longview, TX. Paula Jeanine Jones Sholar was born on Aug. 15, 1960, in Mt. Vernon, OH to the late Oscar A. and Wilda Jones. A memorial visitation celebrating Paula's life will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
