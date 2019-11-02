KARNACK Memorial services are scheduled for Pauline J. Miles, 70, of Karnack, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Family Home, 503 East Meredith Street Marshall. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Miles was born September 30, 1949, and died October 28, 2019.
Pauline J. Miles
