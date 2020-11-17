MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Payton Craig Blalock, 19, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Blalock was born February 16, 2001, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died November 12, 2020.
Payton Craig Blalock
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Payton Craig Blalock, 19, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Blalock was born February 16, 2001, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died November 12, 2020.
MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Payton Craig Blalock, 19, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Cypress Valley Bible Church. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Marshall. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Blalock was born February 16, 2001, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died November 12, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.