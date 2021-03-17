Payton St. Clair
HENDERSON Funeral services for Mr. Payton St. Clair, 21, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home. Mr. St. Clair passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born February 21, 2000.
