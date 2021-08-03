Pearl Louise Wright
DIANA Services for Pearl Louise Wright, 93, of Diana are scheduled for 11AM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Morton Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church at 10AM. Pearl was born March 6, 1928 in Weaver, Texas, to Edgar and Letha (Jackson) Peek, and passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.
