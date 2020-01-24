SHREVEPORT Funeral services are scheduled for Pearline Choyce Jones, of Shreveport, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Waskom. Interment, Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Choyce Jones was born January 9, 1923, and died January 16, 2020.
Pearline Choyce Jones
