FORT WORTH Private graveside services are scheduled for Pearline Cook Mosley, 95, of Fort Worth, 12 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Algoma North Cemetery. Interment, Algoma North Cemetery, Marshall. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Mosley was born March 8, 1926, in Jonesville, and died April 18, 2020.
Pearline Cook Mosley
