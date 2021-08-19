Pedro Hernandez
DEBERRY, TX — A Mass Christian Burial for Mr. Pedro Hernandez, 63, of DeBerry, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. William’s of Vermicelli with Fr. Steve Paradis officiating. Burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7 p.m.in Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel.
