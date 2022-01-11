Peggy Jean Francis Wilson
HALLSVILLE — A funeral service for Peggy Jean Francis Wilson, 83, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.