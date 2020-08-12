HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Jean Oliver, 85, of Texarkana, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hughes Springs Cemetery. Interment, Hughes Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Oliver was born May 21, 1935, in Marietta, and died August 9, 2020.
Peggy Jean Oliver
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Jean Oliver, 85, of Texarkana, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hughes Springs Cemetery. Interment, Hughes Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Oliver was born May 21, 1935, in Marietta, and died August 9, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Jean Oliver, 85, of Texarkana, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Hughes Springs Cemetery. Interment, Hughes Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Oliver was born May 21, 1935, in Marietta, and died August 9, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.