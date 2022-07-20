Peggy Joyce (Cook) Smith
MARSHALL — Peggy Joyce (Cook) Smith, age 89, passed away on July 10, 2022. Mrs. Smith was born on August 10, 1932 in Avinger, Texas. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church at 10am. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
