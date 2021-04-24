Peggy Miles
CARTHAGE, TEXAS Services for Mrs. Peggy Miles, 82, of Carthage, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Grove Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
