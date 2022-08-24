Peggy Weatherall
HALLSVILLE — A funeral service for Peggy Weatherall, 82, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Hallsville, Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Weatherall passed away on August 19, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
