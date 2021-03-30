Visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening at Cross Roads Baptist Church.
Peggy Westmoreland Stark
HUGHES SPRINGS Services for Peggy Westmoreland-Stark will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Burial Sardis Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home.
