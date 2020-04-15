CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Penny Criddle, 94, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Matinburg Cemetery in Camp County. Interment, Matinburg Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Criddle was born May 5, 1925, in St. Louis, MO, and died April 13, 2020.
Penny Criddle
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Penny Criddle, 94, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Matinburg Cemetery in Camp County. Interment, Matinburg Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Criddle was born May 5, 1925, in St. Louis, MO, and died April 13, 2020.
CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Penny Criddle, 94, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Matinburg Cemetery in Camp County. Interment, Matinburg Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Criddle was born May 5, 1925, in St. Louis, MO, and died April 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.