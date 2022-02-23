Penny McAlexander
LONGVIEW, TX — Penny Michelle McAlexander, 55, of Longview, TX, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Longview. Penny was born June 8, 1966 in Panola County, TX. Graveside service: 2 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation: 5-7 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
