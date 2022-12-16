Perry Earl Dillard, Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral service for Perry Earl Dillard, Jr., 63, will be held Saturday, 12/17/2022 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Marshall at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at McJohnson Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 12/16/2022 from 6-7 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Dillard was born 02/17/1959 in Marshall, Texas and died 12/06/2022.
