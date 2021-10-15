Perry Thompson
MARSHALL — A graveside service for Mr. Perry Thompson will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Big Sandy, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mr. Thompson passed away on October 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas at the age of 62.
