Pervis Eugene Young
CARTHAGE, TX - Pervis Eugene Young, 60, passed away Sat. morning, Jan. 2, 2021 in Carthage, TX. He was born on Feb. 14, 1960, in Ft. Worth, TX. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 7, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wed. at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.
