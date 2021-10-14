Pete Lubcker
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Pete Lubcker will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be held prior to the service. Mr. Lubcker passed away on October 12, 2021 in Marshall, Texas at the age of 80.
