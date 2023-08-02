Petra Olvera-Rojas
CARTHAGE, TX — Petra Olvera-Rojas, 58, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sat., July 30, 2023. She was born on Jan. 23, 1965, in Mexico. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 1, 2023, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Carthage City Cemetery.
