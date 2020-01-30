LONGVIEW Chapel services are scheduled for Philip Waldo Waldrop, 74, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Waldrop was born January 23, 1946, in Henderson, and died January 27, 2020.
Philip "Waldo" Waldrop
