Phillip Eugene Patton
MARSHALL Phillip Eugene Patton, age 46, passed away in Longview, Texas on July 29, 2021. Mr. Patton was born on October 11, 1974 in Dallas, Texas. Memorial Service to be held at 4:00pm, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Marshall Church of Christ. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
