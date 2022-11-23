Phillis D. Stevens
MARSHALL — Mrs. Phillis D. Stevens, age 66, passed away on November 15, 2022. Mrs. Stevens was born March 16, 1956 in Jefferson, Texas. Visitation on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 12pm-1pm at Conners Goodwill United Methodist Church. Funeral to follow at 1pm. Interment at New Zion Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
