LONGVIEW Private family graveside services are scheduled for Phyllis Jean Holloway Mills Riney, 89, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Ms. Riney was born October 23, 1930, in St. Johns Newfoundland, and died April 17, 2020.
Phyllis Jean Holloway Mills Riney
