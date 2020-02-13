SAN ANTONIO Funeral services are scheduled for Phyllis Lili Maranto Bailey, 69, of San Antonio, 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Eastern Hills Church of Christ. Ms. Bailey was born June 24, 1950, in Marshall, and died January 25, 2020.
Phyllis Lili Maranto Bailey
