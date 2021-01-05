Phyllis MawMaw Barton
LONGVIEW - A graveside service for Mrs. Barton will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Mark Moore will officiate the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Memory Park Cemetery. Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
