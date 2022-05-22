Phyllis Oxman
TYLER — Phyllis Oxman, age 83, passed away on May 19, 2022. Ms. Oxman was born on April 15, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation on Wednesday, May 24, 2022 from 1-2pm at the Church of Uncertain. Funeral Service will immediately follow beginning at 2pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
