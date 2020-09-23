CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Polly Coleman, 75, of Woods, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Ramah Cemetery. Interment, Ramah Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Coleman was born July 10, 1945, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died September 20, 2020.
Polly Coleman
