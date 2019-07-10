HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Polly Ferguson, 59, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Sholar Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ferguson was born August 1, 1959, in Carthage, and died July 8, 2019.
Polly Ferguson
