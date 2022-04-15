Precilla Woods
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Precilla Woods, 82, of Longview, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church, Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Home Longview.
