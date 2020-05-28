MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Princeton Duwayne Brown, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery, Elysian Fields. Interment, Lewis Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Brown was born March 12, 1989, and died May 24, 2020.
