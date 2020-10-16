ATLANTA Graveside services are scheduled for Queen Ella Zachery, 85, of Lodi, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Whitaker Memorial Cemetery . Interment, Whitaker Memorial Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Ms. Zachery was born June 5, 1935, in Lodi, and died October 6, 2020.
Queen Ella Zachery
