R.E. Josey
KARNACK — Funeral services for R. E. Josey will be held at the Josey Ranch, 8623 State Highway 43 N in Karnack TX 75661 on Monday Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM. A visitation will be held on Friday at the Ranch from 5:00-7:00 PM. Mr. Josey passed away in the early afternoon of February 24, 2022.
