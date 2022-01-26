R.V. Kyle
MARSHALL — R.V. Kyle, age 88, passed away on January 19, 2022. Mr. Kyle was born on January 5, 1934 in Newton County, Texas. Memorial Service on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1pm at Elite Life Celebrations in Houston, Texas. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
