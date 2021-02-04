Rafael Ramirez
CARTHAGE A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Rafael Ramirez, 27, of Carthage will be 2:00 p.m. Friday February 5, 2021 at the St. William of Vercelli Catholic Church in Carthage, Texas. Burial will follow in the Carthage City Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Ramirez was born April 15, 1993 and passed this life January 30, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.