MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Ranchhodbhai S. Patel, 86, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Patel was born April 28, 1933, in Khumbharia, India, and died July 15, 2019.
Ranchhodbhai S. Patel
