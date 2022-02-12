Randall Parker
CARTHAGE, TX — Carl Randall Parker, 74, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1947. Funeral service - 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Tenaha. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
