ORE CITY Funeral services are scheduled for Raul Dominguez, 68, of Ore City, 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Ore City. Mr. Dominguez was born October 8, 1951, and died January 20, 2020.
Raul Dominguez
