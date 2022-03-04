Ray Charles Smith Jr. “Junior”
MENA, ARKANSAS — Services for Mr. Smith will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hatfield, Arkansas. Brother Victor Anglen will officiate under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home. Visitation is general.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.